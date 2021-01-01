From thistle and spire
Thistle and Spire Vesey Bra in Black. - size 36B (also in 32B, 32C, 32D, 34B, 34C, 34D, 36C, 36D)
Advertisement
Thistle and Spire Vesey Bra in Black. - size 36B (also in 32B, 32C, 32D, 34B, 34C, 34D, 36C, 36D) Thistle and Spire Vesey Bra in Black. - size 36B (also in 32B, 32C, 32D, 34B, 34C, 34D, 36C, 36D) Self: 95% poly 5% elastaneLace: 95% poly 5% elastaneElastic: 80% poly 20% elastane. Imported. Hand wash cold. Padded underwire cups with V-wire center. Adjustable shoulder straps with convertible styling. Detachable chain link accents with lobster clasp closures. Lace trim. Item not sold as a set. TIRR-WI107. 111120. Proudly female founded, Thistle and Spire's show-stopping designs are created to make you feel your most fearless self. Based in New York City, Thistle and Spire draws inspiration from the architectural details of the Manhattan skyline and the trailblazing people who wear their pieces. Their custom embroideries, sultry cutouts and intricate strapping details are not for the faint hearted. Set the tone for your day with lingerie.