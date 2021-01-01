Vertex Barstool by Vondom - Color: White (51030-WHITE)

Advertisement
Riveting from any angle, the Vertex Barstool from Vondom is a sculptural design bringing true sophistication in a composition of sleek facets. The movement of shapes achieves a delicate balance between form and function. The natural contours of the body seep into the multitude of facets from its short backrest to its inward angling leg rest. Flaring triangular shapes across the back of the polyethylene resin structure illustrate a weight distribution that assures balance and mobility in a range of seating positions. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: White.