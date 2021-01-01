Verso Blemish Fix By Verso Skincare in White

More than your standard spot treatment, this acne-fighting gel is formulated with Verso's proprietary Retinol 8, antioxidant-rich turmeric, and niacinamide a form of vitamin B13 to help unclog congested pores, curb oil production, and soothe inflammation. How to use: In the morning and evening, apply a small amount of the gel all over your face and neck. For optimal results, use with the Verso Acne Deep Cleanse. About Verso Launched in 2013 as a commitment to streamlining your daily beauty routine, Verso offers no-fuss elixirs that deliver your skin's daily needs. Creating high-quality products with a low ingredient count, each formula is designed to powerfully target and treat your biggest skincare concerns.