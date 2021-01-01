Verse 44 Inch Ceiling Fan by Casablanca Fan Company - Color: Metallics with Blades (59154)

Pure contemporary glory. The Casablanca Verse 44 Inch Ceiling Fan cools and illuminates indoor areas with its featured 3-blades construction, made from stainless steel hardware with an integrated light with a dome-shaped shade. Influenced by 1950s-era American metropolitan design, this fan comes with energy-efficient LED lighting, along with a silent and reliable Direct Drive motor and a universal remote control. A must-have for any cozy space. Casablanca Fan Company, headquartered in Pomona, California, offers high-quality ceiling fans in a range of timeless styles that are engineered for superior energy efficiency. Color: Metallics.