Versatile Nightstand With Two Built-In Shelves Cabinet And An Open Storage,Convenient Charging Design,White

Bring order to your bedroom or guest room without breaking the bank with this nightstand. Made in Vietnam, this budget-friendly piece features two built-in shelves that provide personal space for something important. A neutral finish helps this design blend in with any color palette you dream up. Plus, you can add a small lamp or framed photo on its spacious surface top.Description：Material：Pine wood+MDFColor：WhiteNumbers of Package：1Assembly Required：YesOrigin：VietnamDimensions：Overall Product Dimension：21.2''L*14.8''W*27.5''HBuilt-in Shelf Dimension：17.5''x14.8"x9.8"Open Storage Dimension：21.2"x 14.8"x10.9"Package Dimension：Please refer to the SpecificationOverall Product Weight：33lbNightstand Weight Capacity：250lbBuilt-in Shelf Weight Capacity：50lb