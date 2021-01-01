Versatil Module Pendant Light by El Torrent - Color: Grey (TUSVE47401CGI)

Advertisement
Design by Eloy Puig. Made in Spain by El Torrent. Create circles, waves, and a variety of other configurations with the Versatil Module Pendant Light. The modules are offered in three sizes, making 55, 88 or 122 circles possible. The Linking Module can be combined with either the 27 or 33 modules, allowing for even more shapes to be created. Provides diffused ambient light to modern livingrooms and commercial spaces. Available in eight ribboned fabric colors. Shown in white. Note: Additional shade colors available as special order, if desired please call (866) 428-9289 to place order. In 1997, El Torrent was born in a small workshop in Mieres, a town in the Pre-Pyrenees between Barcelona and France. The inspiring setting in the heart of the countryside led El Torrent's co-founder Eloy Puig to design models based on organic and natural shapes. All of El Torrent's lights are handmade in Spain, in the same wonderful setting that provides its inspiration. Shape: Other. Color: Grey.