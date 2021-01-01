Unique Loom Versailles Henry Brick Red 6' 0 x 6' 0 Round Rug

Great for a variety of locations, the Unique Loom Versailles Collection 6 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug will instantly upgrade your existing decor. With a classic style, this rug completes any space. It features stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. This rug is designed with elements of red, helping to create a beautiful atmosphere. It has a floral motif, which introduces a botanical-inspired appearance into your room. It has a 100% polypropylene design, which makes it a highly durable option for your home. Color: Brick Red.