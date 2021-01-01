From warner
Warner Verona Cream Patina Texture Wallpaper
Warner Verona Cream Patina Texture WallpaperAdd dimension to your walls without the mess with this beige plaster design. Its cream faux distressed pattern gives walls an aged yet elegant look. Verona is an Unpasted, fabric backed vinyl wallpaper. Indulge your walls with the beauty of subtlety of a fine wallpaper texture. Warmer Textures bring the high performance of a fabric backed vinyl wallcovering while exhibiting careful design details and designer finishes. For an embellished intrigue with a durable composition, Warner Textures are a dynamic resource of fine wallcoverings.Unpasted fabric backed vinyl materialNo repeat, random matchScrubbable and strippable27 inch by 27 foot long rollCovers about 60.8 square feet