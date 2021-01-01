MODWAY Vero Ash Natural Wood Outdoor Lounge Chair with Beige Cushion

Coastal accents abound in the Vero Outdoor Patio Wood Armchair. Crisp lines formed from solid FSC certified ash wood create the ambitious silhouette of this unique patio chair. Complete with a breathable woven polyester rope back, removable all-weather cushions, and a slatted wood seat for stylish and sturdy support, Vero is an ideal update for your backyard, patio, deck, poolside, balcony, or porch. Solid construction and sleek design combine to produce this versatile wooden outdoor armchair. Chair Weight Capacity: 331 lbs.