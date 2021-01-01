Vernon Picture Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (2424-AGB)

The flexible, low-profile Vernon 2 Light Picture Light by Hudson Valley Lighting is the perfect way to illuminate one's most prized possessions. Equipped with an adjustable shade angle and arm extension, this beautiful picture light is capable of showcasing a wide range of objects. It ships with 96' of SPT-2 cord, standard plug, and in-line switch that allow one to mount the Vernon Picture Light anywhere, with no special wiring requirements. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Gold. Finish: Aged Brass