From rebrilliant
Vernon 47.2" Clothing Garment Rack
Advertisement
Clothing Garment Rack Heavy Duty Commercial Grade Clothes Stand Rack With two Top Rod and two storage Shelf. The simple, functional style and sleek black look of this garment frame match most spaces in the home or workplace; it has an external powder coating to prevent water and rust. The perfect hanger for finishing your everyday outfit or arranging your seasonal wardrobe; it consists of two top suspension bar with stops on each side to prevent clothing from falling, and two bottom shelf for shoes or accessories. Full metal frame: Made of high-quality metal, this self-contained garment frame is durable and can withstand the weight of heavy winter jackets. Horizontal feet: This static stand has 4 horizontal feet, which can keep the device stable even if there is any unevenness on the surface. Note: Easy to assemble; assembly tools included in the package; clean the rack with a soft, damp cloth when dirty; note that all dimensions are manually measured and may vary by 1-2 cm. Color: White