From ophelia & co.
Vernita Drop Leaf Solid Wood Rubberwood Dining Set
This distinctive kitchen table set offers a modern appearance to enhance any kind of dining room or residence's kitchen place for any occasion. This kitchen dining table set includes a dinette table and parson dining chairs. The rectangular-shaped solid wood dining table is created from good quality Asian wood known as rubberwood. The rectangle table integrates two 9-inch drop-down leaves that provide additional space for extra food trays and drinks. The 2 drawers of the dining table provide additional storage to help keep you organized. The easy to assemble kitchen table ensures comfort and long-lasting use. A regal and affordable parson chairs offer a touch of beauty to any dining room and provide a sensible seating arrangement. The upholstered dining chairs feature a beautiful stitched exterior. Standard back, linen fabric, button tufted high-density foam padding, solid hardwood frame construction, comfortable, durable, and attractive. Whether you use these parsons dining chairs is an easy to assemble and stylish answer to your seating needs. The conventional parson gives this chair a touch of familiar charm, while the linen fabric in beautiful color and clean-lined design elevates this parson dining chair with a modern flair. The standard shape, size, and design make the dining area significantly attractive. This budget-friendly, durable and comfortable kitchen set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with your family or friends. Table Color: Linen White, Chair Color: Dark Coffee, Pieces Included: 3 Pieces: 1 Table, 2 Chairs