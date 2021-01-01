Verla 2 Piece Standard Living Room Set
Description
1. Load capacity: 500 LBS 2. Easy to assemble 3. Rugged and durable Dimensions and weight: total measurement 2P sofa: L: 57.5 inches * W: 32.7 inches * H: 31.1 inches 3P sofa: L: 73.2 inches * W: 32.7 inches * H: 31.1 inches Detail size Please refer to the picture. Package dimensions 2P sofa: L: 52 inches * W26 inches * H 21 inches 3P sofa: L: 52 * W 26 inches * H17 inches New Taiwan Dollar 2P sofa: 78.9 pounds 3P sofa: 89.5 pounds Gross weight 2P sofa: 88.2 LBS 3P sofa 99.2 LBS Bearing weight 500 lb specification: product name sofa material Surface: Velvet Interior: 100% new sponge+ Spring Frame: Eucalyptus wood frame +Foam Color Blue&Black Assembly Required 20 Min Package 1 Country of Origin China Product Warranty Six Month WarrantyFeatures:Large household furniture combination suitable for small spaces: sofas, under 100 inchesRugged and durable: Eucalyptus wood frame and strong robber legs enable the living room sofa cover to support a maximum weight of 500 ibs.Suitable for any decoration style: exquisite linen material, simple modern style and classic colors are suitable for any decoration style.Easy to assemble: All parts can be slid together in just a few minutes, including instructions and tools. 5. Note: Before placing an order on this sofa, please make sure that your delivery address and phone number are correct. The carrier will call you to confirm the specific delivery time, and someone needs to sign. In addition, our freight is "self-service" only on the roadside, without lifting doors. For more details, please refer to the shipping policy. thank you very much!Pieces Included: 2Number of Pieces Included: 2Design: StandardMattress Size: Mattress Included: Reclining Type: Reclining Pieces: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Upholstery Material: VelvetGenuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Color: Pattern: Solid ColorSeat Construction: Pocket SpringSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: WoodLeg Color: brownSeating Capacity: 5Weight Capacity: 500Product Care: Arm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Cushion backTufted Cushions: NoNailhead Trim: NoStorage Included: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Built-in USB Port: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDurability: Stain Resistant;Scratch Resistant;Tear Resistant;UV/Fade Resistant;Mildew ResistantSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Foam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoFIRA Certified: Certifications: NoADA Compliant: NoStiftung Warentest Note: GSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CALGreen Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: No