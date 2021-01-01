From the holiday aisle

Vergas Spider Web 30 in. x 18 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This doormat is made of high-strength polyester and is capable of withstanding harsh conditions. The last thing you want your doormat to do, when your boots are muddy, is to slip out from under you. This doormat will remain in place and absorb any mud tracked by your boots. This doormat can withstand extreme heat and extreme cold and stay in place no matter the conditions. This 100% coconut coir fiber doormat has a natural fiber face to provide the perfect surface for guests to wipe their shoes before entering your home.

