Ladurée - Verbena Mint Candle - 220g

$60.00
In stock
Description

Illuminate your interior with this indulgent scented candle from Ladurée. The perfect aroma to instantly refresh any room of the home, this candle releases an energising citrus scent, enhanced by a fresh, clear mint. The stunning pastel green wax is contained in a pastel yellow china vessel and is finished with a white Ladurée cameo and matching green gift box, the ideal gift idea for a special occasion. Key features: * Material: china * Dimensions: 10.5x9x9cm (boxed) * Weight: 220g * Burn time: 55hours * Yellow vessel with cameo * Green wax * Presented in a gift box * Matching candle bell available separately

