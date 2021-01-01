Vera Block Heel Sandal 8 N Also in 9 5 M 8 5 N 10 W 11 W 12W 7 5 N 11 M 9 N 4 5 M 4 M 7 5 W 8 M 6 M 9 W 8 5 W 9 M 5 5 M 6 W 12 M 9 5 W 6 5 M 8 5 M 7 5 M 10 5 M 10 N 5 M 9 5 N 7 M 7 W 10 M 6 5 W 7 N 8 W - naturalizer
Ankle strap - Block heel sandal - Leather or suede upper - Open almond toe - Adjustable buckle closure - Contour+ technology for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience - Non-slip outsole - Consciously packaged: All shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper + soy-based ink Measurements - Block Heel: 2 1/2"