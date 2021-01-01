From naturalizer

Vera Block Heel Sandal - 8/N - Also in: 9/5/M, 8/5/N, 10/W, 11/W, 12W, 7/5/N, 11/M, 9/N, 4/5/M, 4/M, 7/5/W, 8/M, 6/M, 9/W, 8/5/W, 9/M, 5/5/M, 6/W, 12/M, 9/5/W, 6/5/M, 8/5/M, 7/5/M, 10/5/M, 10/N, 5/M, 9/5/N, 7/M, 7/W, 10/M, 6/5/W, 7/N, 8/W

$120.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Ankle strap - Block heel sandal - Leather or suede upper - Open almond toe - Adjustable buckle closure - Contour+ technology for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience - Non-slip outsole - Consciously packaged: All shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper + soy-based ink Measurements - Block Heel: 2 1/2"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com