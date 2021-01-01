From lime crime
Lime Crime Venus XL Eye & Face Palette
Advertisement
Venus XL Eye & Face Palette - Lime Crime Venus XL Palette features 16 highly-pigmented shades in a range of romantic reds & pinks with supreme color payoff that doesn't fade or fall-out. Benefits Highly Pigmented, Ultra-Buttery Formula Long-Lasting Wear 5 Finishes of Metallic, Matte, Sparkle Matte, Sparkle Metallic and Glow Formulated Without Products do not contain any animal-derived ingredients PETA verified vegan Leaping Bunny certified cruelty free Paraben-Free Shades Eden (rusty rose - metallic) Love (bronzed peach - metallic) Passion (bright raspberry - matte) Fresca (taupe with pink sparkle - sparkle matte) Inspire (metallic berry - sparkle metallic) Idolized (toasted caramel - matte) Aphrodite (rich red-brown - matte) Nu Classic (bronzed brown - metallic) Burnt Gold (dark terracotta - matte) Flora (deep coral - matte) Scallop (softest warm pink - matte) Celestial (brick w/ gold sparkle - sparkle matte) Ethereal (dusty blush - glow) Triumph (muted cranberry - matte) Supreme (deep mauve - glow) Blank Canvas (cool beige - matte) Boticelli (midnight wine - matte) Goddess (dusty rose - matte) - Venus XL Eye & Face Palette