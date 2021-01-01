Venus Williams Collection 15", 13", 11"H Modern Candlestick, Multi Color, 3 - Pieces

Complete your contemporary tabletop with this set of 3 large metal candle holders, featuring polished silver and a dimensional gold and black leopard print pattern. The triangle column shapes boast indented curves, creating unique silhouettes, finished by glossy deep gold hues with black spotting, forming the leopard print look. Each leopard column sits on a metallic silver polished base and is topped with a silver ball cradling the round candle plates. Metal spikes securely hold your wax candles in place for added safety, as well as rubber tracking beneath each base to prevent sliding and scuffing. Large pillar candles are recommended for this stylish accent decor.