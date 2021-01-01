From a19
Venus Mini Pendant Light by A19 - Color: Multicolor (LVMP13-BT-LEDMR16)
Advertisement
The Venus Mini Pendant Light by A19 is petite and round, sporting the abundant curves of nature like the gourds that inspired it. Naturally sensual, the smooth surface of this handmade and hand-glazed pendant reflects a different mood with each of your glazing options. Appropriate for homes, spas, restaurants, by itself or grouped in an arrangement. A19 Lighting is a lighting company based in Southern California that was founded in 1998. Their contemporary designs are made with skilled, artisan craftsmanship in a family-like environment, and the company is woman-owned and operated and promotes community education. With selections like the spherical, opaque Bonaire Pendant Light and the smooth, clean, paintable Flores Wall Sconce, their creations are distinctive, versatile and high in quality. Shape: Round. Color: Multicolor.