Garmin Venu Wi-fi Compatibility Fitness Monitor System Fitness Tracker in Blue | 010-02426-02
Now is the ideal time to move. Featuring a bright color display, the Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition GPS smartwatch combines daily style and on-device music storage with health monitoring and fitness features that inspire you to keep moving. Estimate your heart rate, sleep, stress, Body Battery energy levels and so much more. Walk, run, ride or choose from more than 20 preloaded sports apps for indoor or outdoor activities. Never miss a call or text with smart notifications delivered to your wrist (when paired with a compatible smartphone). Download music for phone-free listening, and breeze through checkout lines and select transit systems with Garmin Pay contactless payments (with a supported payment network). Go longer between charges with up to 6 days of battery life. See everything clearly on a bright color display that includes an always-on mode, ideal for quick glances.