From nike
Nike Venture Runner Women's Sneaker
Venture into mythical comfort with this '80s-inspired sneaker that nods to the running revolution. Premium details like reflective dots, zigzag stitching and " NIKE SPORTSWEAR" written on the heel clip add flare to your step, while a cushy sockliner and foam midsole feel soft and comfortable for all day wear. Mesh and suede upper provide ventilation, and a waffle-inspired rubber outsole gives excellent traction while nodding to heritage style. Content + Care. Mesh, suede, rubber Spot clean ImportedSize + Fit. True to size