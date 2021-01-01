Free People Ventura Footbed Sandal in White. - size 37 (also in 36, 38, 39, 40, 41) Free People Ventura Footbed Sandal in White. - size 37 (also in 36, 38, 39, 40, 41) Faux leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Spain. Molded footbed. Toe ring. FREE-WZ232. OB1218548. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.