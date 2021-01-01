From greenpan
GreenPan Venice Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set Of 2, 10" + 12" in Silver, No Size: A scaled-down version of our best-selling 10-piece Venice set, this nontoxic, nonstick pair of frying pans is the ultimate detox-your-stovetop starter set. With a forever-classic glimmery silver finish, each piece is crafted from durable stainless steel with specialized Thermolon Minerals manufactured without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium; meaning they resist damage and never release harmful fumes or toxins (even if you accidentally overheat or thermal-shock your pan).Main: Multilayer stainless steel; Handles: stainless steel; Coating: Thermolon™ Minerals Measurements (12" frypan): 12" diameter, 3.5" height Measurements (10" frypan): 10" diameter, 3.4" height Use with ceramic, electric, gas & induction cooktops. Oven-safe up to 600°F Dishwasher safe (hand wash recommended).