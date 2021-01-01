Venice 6pc Classic Outdoor Wicker Sectional Sofa with Seat and Back Cushion - Black - Vifah

This classic Venice Wicker Sectional Sofa Set brings an array of configurations to suit both your outdoor and indoor space. Constructed of woven resin wicker, built from powder coated metal frame, and covered with high-density foam cushions, it creates a comfortable, modern setting for entertaining and relaxing patio or living room. The transparent tempered glass top rests securely on the sturdy wicker table, allowing a sophisticated touch and more convenience to clean. Extra support underneath the table provides needed durability. Putting this sofa set in your patio, backyard, front porch, garden, poolside, or deck to enjoy your favorite drink would be your sensible decision!