Roberto Cavalli - Venezia Napkins - Set of 2 - Sand

Take your table to the next level with this Venezia napkin from Roberto Cavalli. In a plain block colour, this silky soft cotton sateen napkin has a decadent 600 thread count. Finished with a glamorous fish scale patterned edge in shimmering gold, it's a sumptuous look for any table. Key features: * Set of 2 napkins * Material: 100% cotton sateen * Dimensions: 45x45cm * Decadent 600 thread count * Block colour napkin * In soft beige tones * Fish scale border design * In shimmering gold * Machine washable