From electric & rose
Electric & Rose Vendimia Tie-Dye Jogger Pant
Dreamy cotton jogger pant from Electric & Rose offers an ultra-soft feel with an allover tie-dye design. Cut in a relaxed, pull-on fit with an adjustable drawstring at the elastic waistband and finished with elastic hems. Named after two iconic streets in the heart of Venice Beach, Electric & Rose designs apparel inspired by outdoor adventure of all kinds. From swirling tie-dye sweatsuits to functional bike shorts and sports bras, they create pieces perfect for everything from beachside yoga to a scenic canyon hike. Content + Care. 70% Cotton, 25% modal, 5% spandex Machine wash Made in the USA Size + Fit. Item shown is size Small Measurements taken from size Small Inseam: 26"