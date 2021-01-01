From tularosa
Tularosa Vena Pant in Black. - size XS (also in S) Tularosa Vena Pant in Black. - size XS (also in S) 80% nylon 15% lurex 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Elasticized waistband. Metallic threading throughout. Stretch fit. 19 at the knee breaks to 20 at the leg opening. Imported. TULA-WP206. ACP294 H20. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.