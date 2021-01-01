From tangya
57" Velvet Square Arm Sofa Bed
Advertisement
DescriptionThis lovely pull and push functional sofa bed is designed and build on a metal base, transforms a stylish 2 seater compact sofa into a comfortable guest/child bed in seconds.Choose your favorite color to style your room with this Compact Sofa BedFeatures:Material: high-quality soft velvet, 2 colors availableClean design upholstery made of high-quality medium firm foamFrame made of high-quality steelPull-out sleeperHigh density foamNotice:All colors on our website are for reference only, actual product colors may vary a little bit, due to different colour settings of every screen device.Please note: most of our sofas are made-by-hand, therefore the dimensions are for reference only, and may marginally deviate. Fabric: Blue