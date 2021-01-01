49.5" Velvet Round Arm Loveseat

Refresh your living room seating arrangement with a piece that brings both luxurious style and comfort to your home. This classy loveseat is the ideal addition to any interior space with its modern glam design and elegant elements such as sleek toothpick legs and graceful tub seating. Featuring smooth velvet upholstery, this loveseat stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your living room, creating an open, clean space. Finished with deep jewel-like colors, our loveseat provides an elegant touch to any room. Fabric: Teal