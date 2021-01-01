From axolight
Velvet Pendant 50/70 Light by Axolight - Color: Red - Finish: White - (USVEL050E26RBBC)
The Velvet Suspension 50/70 Light by Axolight sees a truncated, conical-style lampshade held aloft by multiple suspension cables. Shown in Brown with a White diffuser, the lampshade and diffuser are available in multiple color configurations. The lampshade is covered with a flame retardant to protect the Micro 2000 fabric (polyester and cotton). This additional detail gives the lampshade a beautifully muted suede effect. The rich velvet appearance combined with the sleek clean lines allow this collection to be incorporated into a variety of settings. The radial bottom light diffuser is intricately crafted using ponge fabric strips (also available in several color varieties). Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Shape: Drum. Color: Red. Finish: White