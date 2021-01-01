From nars
Nars Velvet Lip Liner - Nihwatu
What it is: A long-wearing lipliner that defines with precise, pigment-rich color depth that perfectly frames, fills and prevents feathering. What it does: Its smooth, creamy formula glides on comfortably, stays sharp and lasts long in a range of shades. How to use: Outline the natural shape of your lips with lipliner, beginning at the cupid's bow. Sketch in small sections using short strokes for maximum control. Style Name: Nars Velvet Lip Liner.