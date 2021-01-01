Velvet Home Office Desk Chair Swivel Accent Chair Living Room Bedroom Modern Tilt Task Chair Grey

A well-edited workspace calls for a carefully curated chair – and this design is it! It offers supreme comfort thanks to its ergonomic shape and features a durable frame with soft filling. The bright and colorful finish will blend with most color palettes. Its modern design along with its gleaming nailhead trim makes this chair a must-have in your home office. Durable gold finish metal five-pronged base and high performance all directional wheels allow smooth movement across carpeting. This chic design is height-adjustable to personally tailor your space.The tilt function allows you to lean back slightly and relieve fatigue. Upholstery Color: Gray