Recaceik Velvet Home, Modern Adjustable Swivel Desk Chairs with High Back 360 Degree Castor Gold Wheels for Living Room/Bedroom/Office (Yellow)

Beautiful Office Chair This luxurious office chair is decorated with luxurious fabrics, classic tufting and nail head trim, making your small bedroom or home office full of retro and elegant atmosphere. It offers supreme comfort thanks to its ergonomic shape and features a durable frame with soft filling. High-Quality Material The home office chair is constructed of velvet fabric, which is soft, comfortable and delicate. The use of high-quality materials, ergonomic curved backrest and soft cushioned seats provide you or your guests with more comfort during dining. 360°Adjustable Swivel Chair The velvet chair adopts a stable base and is equipped with a 360-degree rotating wheel, which can easily go anywhere.To meet your needs. The metal feet do not fade, rust, and are firm, effectively protecting the floor.This chic design is height-adjustable to personally tailor your space. Sturdy Golden Silent Wheels Durable gold finish metal five-pronged base and high performance all directional wheels allow smooth movement across carpeting. Use golden casters silent wheels, smooth sliding, low noise, will not scratch the floor, allowing you to move freely in different rooms, suitable for many occasions. Easy to Assemble The tools are included to install rust-proof and durable screws within 15 minutes. Including all necessary parts and hardware, you only need to tighten the legs of the chair to quickly complete this chair. The overall dimensions of this velvet lounge chair: 23.43" L x 23.43" W x 31.30 ~ 34.25"H.