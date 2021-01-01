From simplify
Simplify Grey Velvet Hanger (24-Pack)
This Velvet Hanger is an elegant way to create both stylish and functional clothing storage. Beautiful, soft and durable, this velvet shirt hanger is contoured to keep shirts, dresses and jackets wrinkle-free. This 24-pack of anti-slip hangers features a velvet coating that is gentle on delicate garments to prevent damage. The velvet coating also provides a non-slip surface that holds fabrics in place. This hanger features durable construction that provides strength and reliability, providing you lasting use. Slim Design optimizes closet space. Color: GREY.