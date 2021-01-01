Velvet Futon Sofa Couch, Mid-Century Modern Velvet Sofa Couch with Rose Gold Stainless Legs, Upholstered Loveseat Sofa Accent Sofa for Living Room Bedroom (Beige)

Description: Velvet Futon Sofa Couch, Mid-Century Modern Velvet Sofa Couch with Rose Gold Stainless Legs, Upholstered Loveseat Sofa Accent Sofa for Living Room Bedroom, Multiple Colors Available. The velvet futon sofa couch is available in beige/pink/green/black colors. Weights & Dimensions Overall : 55.91” W x28.35'' D X34.25”H Packing : 50.79” X25.59” X 11.22” Back Height - Seat to Top of Back : 16.54'' Leg Height: 9.84'' Arm Height: 27.16” Seat Height: 19.69” Seat Depth: 19.68” Seat Width: 50” Net weight: 61.71” Gross Weight: 71.63LB Feet material: IRON Color: Rose Golden Upholstery Material: Velvet Product Type: sofa Frame Material : Plywood Seat Fill Material : Foam Weight Capacity: 700LB Assembly Required: YES Get a modern look that adds comfort and style to your home with the kent sofa set, European style with a sleek design will inspire a fresh look and bring comfort to your living space. tapered legs and velvet fabric upholstery of this seating collection create a stylish look that embraces vintage flair and modern living. Complete your living room decor with these chic seating options.