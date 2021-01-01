From mercer41
Velvet Fabric Sofa With Pocket-71‘’Blue
Velvet :This sofa’s surface is made of soft velvet which offers you an enjoyable feeling. This convertible sofa is not wrinkled easily, you can sit and lie on the sofa freely. High density sponge: Our futon couch is filled with brand new high density sponge which is worthy to choose. Compact and high elasticity sponge brings you comfortable sitting. The armrest pocket:You can put newspapers and magazines, let you easy to collect all kinds of books. Durable tapered legs: Golden durable tapered legs looks neatly in your living room. Strong bearing capacity guarantees your safety. The attractive legs will catch everyone’s eyes. Solid and sturdy frame: Flexible high-quality spring coils stressed evenly,makes you feel more freely when sitting on the sofa. Not only stable and durable,but also owns a longer operating life. Easy to assembly: within 20 mins. include all tools . Fabric: Mint Green