Majestic Pet Velvet Bagel Bolster Dog Bed, Turquoise, Large
Your pawt-ner will love this bagel-shaped Majestic Pet Velvet Dog Bed – the paw-fect combination of indulgence and durability. Over-stuffed with a super-premium high loft fiber, this cozy bed will have your pup climbing inside for naps on the first day. The plush, velvet top and durable bottom are easy to clean on gentle cycle and air-dried. Additionally, the bottom is constructed of a water-resistant, textured Denier to help keep the bed stable and protect it from wet casualties. And for easy cleaning, the Small and Medium sized beds are machine washable and the Large and X-Large options have a removable cover!