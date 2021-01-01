From cuisinart

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Trio Blender/Food Processor with Travel Cups, Silver (BFP-650)

$149.95 on sale
($270.00 save 44%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

The dynamic VELOCITY Ultra Trio Blender/Food Processor with Travel Cups lets you do it all! The blender’s smart power and sophisticated electronics minces delicate herbs, whips up smoothies, and even chops ice to a fine powder. Blend your smoothies right in the two travel cups, put on the lids, and enjoy healthy breakfast on the go. Use the food processor work bowl to slice, shred, chop, or mix a dip in no time at all. With its sturdy base, this 3-in-1 workhorse can handle anything you toss at it – or into it!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com