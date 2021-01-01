From raptor dinosaur carnivores predator velociraptor
Velociraptor Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cool design are great for your brother or sister and make ideal Christmas, birthday, anniversary, or holiday presents for family, friends. They're great retro geek gifts ideas for a nerd with a sarcastic sense of humor. A Great Funny Gift For A Birthday, Family, Christmas or other important event. Perfect gift for all occasions; Satisfaction is Guaranteed! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.