Velociraptor Distanceraptor Timeraptor Funny Physics T-Shirt

Fun and ingenious physics joke on Velociraptor. The Raptor is focused on the speed that is equal to the distance divided by time. Perfect shirt for any physics and maths teacher and smart teacher or donkey This Velociraptor Dinosaur Distanceraptor Timeraptor Funny Physics T-shirt is a perfect gift for men, women, mom, dad, sister, brother, friends and children for birthday, Christmas, carnival, Halloween and any other ev costume and disguise Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem