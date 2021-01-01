Veli Table Lamp by Slamp - Color: Purple (VEL78TAV0001H_000)

Advertisement
The Veli Table Lamp is a stunning lighting fixture inspired by the folds, drapes, and carved shapes from the world of haute couture. Made from Slamp's patented material Opalflex, this modern table lamp features 276 unique curves that are carefully arranged in a seemingly random pattern. The sinuous embossed ribbing is decorated with a delicate shade of color. When illuminated, this decorative lamp produces diffused, ambient lighting ideal for use in bedrooms and living rooms.Opalflex: Patented and recyclable, this innovative material is an original mixture of technopolymers and glass crystals. This exclusive polycarbonate material for SLAMP is luminous and attractive like glass while being versatile and resistant like plastic. Color is added through silk-screen printing. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Color: Purple.