Velasquez Single Shower Curtain
Description
Features:12 Button holes for hook placementMade in the USAProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: Products Included: Shower CurtainWater Repellent: YesMildew Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoTear Resistant: YesChlorine Free: YesTheme: Pattern: FloralWeighted Hem: NoHooks Required: YesNumber of Hook Holes: 12Stitch Reinforced Hook Holes: NoGrommets: NoGrommet Material: Grommet Color: Rust Resistant Grommets: Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Reinforced Top Hem: NoLiner Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: YesReversible: YesSame Pattern on Both Sides: NoSecond Image Theme: SolidPockets Included: NoFabric Weight: Life Stage: Washing Care: Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Spot clean; Line/air dryCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Set/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: YesISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: YesISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Depth: 1"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 74Overall Width - Side to Side: 71Hook Hole Spacing: 6Pockets: NoPocket Height - Top to Bottom: Pocket Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty: Color: Purple