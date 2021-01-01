From turner publishing company
Vegetarian Cookbook for Cheese Lovers Tonya Buell Author
Flavorful Recipes with Plenty of Protein, Calcium, and Flavor Far too many vegetarian cookbooks present a low-fat, low-taste, and overall boring variety of recipes. All too often, these recipes attempt to mimic meat dishes with "fake meat" that simply doesn't work, mostly to add flavor. Only the most ardent vegetarians can bear to follow these recipes in their everyday life. Furthermore, there are risks associated with skimping on calcium and protein in one's diet. The Vegetarian Cookbook for Cheese Lovers differs from most of these cookbooks in that it presents recipes for those who are vegetarians, or wish to eat a vegetarian diet part-time, but who aren't willing to sacrifice taste or important nutrients in their diet. The recipes feature vegetables, carbohydrates, and dairy products that taste wonderful and work well for vegetarians and nonvegetarians alike. Cheese is an ingredient in each recipe of this unusual cookbook. A wonderful source of protein and calcium, cheese is also a favorite of many because of the wonderful varied taste that it provides. The Vegetarian Cookbook for Cheese Lovers contains more than 200 recipes that include cheese, dividing them into five main categories: Appetizers and Snacks, Soups and Salads, Main Dishes, Side Dishes, and Deserts.