From independently published
Vegan Weight Loss: Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life And Feel More Energised: Vegan Cookbook Thug Kitchen Lucio Stella Author
Advertisement
Discover the incredible health benefits of going vegan with the Vegan Weight Loss Book. Eating a vegan diet that is free of animal products requires creativity. For those who are exploring veganism for the first time, this book will inspire you to create a filling and flavorful plant-based meal to please even the most skeptical carnivore. With plenty of recipes, Vegan Weight Loss Book will let you experience the benefits of improved health and increased energy through eating vegan with recipes that are hearty, comforting, and nutritious. Check Out Some of the Benefits of Vegan Weight Loss Book: · Get in the best shape of your life and feel more energized· Healthy Glowing Skin, Stronger hair, and nails· Nutritious, delicious, and easy to make recipes· Includes calories, fat and saturated fat for each recipe Grab your copy now and start having fun with your diet with recipes like...· Cauliflower Hash Browns· Spicy Spanish Omelette· Oatmeal Raisin Breakfast Blondies· 150-Calorie Chocolate Coconut Cupcakes· Oil-Free Mayonnaise· Banh Mi Buddha Bowls with Sticky Tofu· Mexican Style Stuffed Peppers· Crispy Mediterranean Tortilla Pizza· Crispy Baked Zucchini Tater Tots· Healthy Fudgy Chocolate Brownies· As well as lots of extras like our simple homemade oil-free hummus and our 19-calorie gravy...