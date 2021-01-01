Advertisement
These ultra cooling and soft eucalyptus sheets are like silk, but better. Each of our 100% natural eucalyptus Tencel bed sheet sets is created sustainably and with certified Oeko-Tex eucalyptus fabric. This means there are no harmful chemicals used and that all components of our eucalyptus Tencel sheet set meet strict guidelines. What makes Sijo's Eucalyptus Tencel Bedding different? Promotes healthier sleep: These eucalyptus sheets are antimicrobial, hypoallergenic, and cooling. Ultra-smooth material: Luxurious and silky soft, our eucalyptus sheet set has a smooth, cool to the touch feeling. Sustainably made & eco-friendly: Eucalyptus fabric requires minimal water or fertilizers, making our production process both eco-friendly and safe. Material: 100% Eucalyptus Lyocell Tencel made from sustainably farmed eucalyptus trees in Austria, certified by Forestry Stewardship Council FSC® and Pan-European Forest Council PEFC™ standards. Final product constructed in Shanghai. Care: Your Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set is naturally soft, so keep it that way by washing on a gentle cycle with cold water. Tumble dry these eucalyptus sheets on low, or steam them if preferred. Can you dry clean eucalyptus Tencel sheets? Of course, but we recommend gentle hand washing whenever possible. Vegan Green Silk Eucalyptus Sheet Set - Forest UK King Sijo