Dr. Martens Vegan Gryphon
The Dr. Martens Vegan Gryphon sandals are a gladiator-inspired style that feature sturdy leather straps and classic Doc's DNA, making this an instant classic. Part of the Vegan Collection. Faux-leather upper is made of a vegan synthetic material. Absolutely no animal products were used and is designed to imitate the real thing. Classic Docs DNA includes grooved edges, visible welt stitching, and a scripted heel loop. Double buckle closures for a preferred fit. Goodyear welt construction where the upper and sole are stitched and heat sealed together. Lightly cushioned leather insole for all-day comfort. Air-cushioned sole is oil and fat resistant, and offers good abrasion and slip resistance. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size UK 8 (US Men's 9, US Women's 10), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. (Docs, Martins)