From watson & wolfe
Vegan Brown Cotton Maddox Tote In Cognac & Emerald Watson & Wolfe
The Maddox tote and work bag is an extremely versatile design, with a large spacious interior which is perfect for all your daily essentials. Each bag is handcrafted in an ethical supply chain using materials which provide a lower impact on our environment than traditional leather goods. The materials we have chosen for this bag are: A premium vegan PU leather from Italy, which offers 2/3 lower environmental impact than cow leather. Inside you can find a luxurious fabric woven using recycled PET fibre from plastic bottles. rPET fibre is manufactured using 94% less water, 60% less energy and 32% less CO2 than virgin polyester. On the exterior of the bag, there is a 14cm deep, easy access slip pocket. Inside, a further zippered pocket and a key chain. Wipe with a clean damp cloth. Do not machine wash. Do not use chemicals or abrasives. Premium Italian vegan leather 3 poppers to reduce opening Shoulder straps Fits a 15" laptop Interior zipped pocket Base feet OEKO-Tex 100 certified, organic cotton dust bag Peta-Approved Vegan Brown Cotton Maddox Tote In Cognac & Emerald Watson & Wolfe