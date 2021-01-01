Vegan Cookbook For Athletes: A plant-based diet for high performance and muscle growth at every fitness level; includes high protein recipes for a hea

Maybe you think it's too complicated, or that it's just another diet that won't last or won't produce the results you're looking for, but with the information contained in this book you can learn that it's not difficult to follow a vegan diet and that anyone can do it.The mental resistance is one of the most significant challenges facing people when they decide to eat a vegan diet, with these recipes you will soon realize that your mind and your body are beginning to feel better, stronger and healthier, and you don't need to eat meat to obtain the results you want! A plant based diet provide you with lots of health benefits, as lower risk of obesity, plant based dieters tend to live longer.This book covers the following topics :- Athletes getting started on a vegan diet- Nutrition tips for athletes- Benefits of the vegan diet- How to encrease your muscle mass and athletic performance - Many recipes ....AND MUCH MORE!!!What are you waiting for? Don't wait anymore, press the buy button and get started.