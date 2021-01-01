From reer3
Vegan Burgundy Cotton Designer Hoodie XXL REER3
This designer hoodie is made of GOTS certified organic cotton in a beautiful burgundy tone with logo print on the front, hood and back. The soft feel-good piece inspires with a sporty hood, kangaroo pockets and elastic cuffs. A cool year-round unisex hoodie that looks really cool with women's skirts or dresses. The hoodie is manufactured under fair conditions and is certified by the FairWear Foundation. It is also certified by PETA. Made of 85% organic cotton and 15% recycled polyester. Wash and iron inside out. Vegan Burgundy Cotton Designer Hoodie XXL REER3