Vega Motion LED Multi Light Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (MP18350-BN)

The Vega Motion LED Multi Light Pendant Light from Kuzco Lighting is a concert of line, suspended elegantly with thin cables. The piece is a true composition of shape and light, and linear aluminum appears to move from side to side in an elegant way. The square profile aluminum segments have openings on their bottom side, which is covered by an opal polymeric diffuser. Its LEDs work together to provide neat, ambient lighting that brightens up open living spaces as a true centerpiece. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel